THURSDAY 9/19:

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm. High 82

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Low 55

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. Isolated Shower/Thunder. Touch Warmer. High 84

A ridge of high pressure will continue to bring mostly sunny skies to SE Ohio. High temperatures will top off in the lower 80s this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies will be with us during the overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

A touch more warmth expected for Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s with partly sunny skies. An isolated shower/thunder will be possible, especially during the afternoon.

The weekend looks to be mainly dry and warm as highs are expected to be in the mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Only a slight chance for rain is possible for Sunday.

A cold front will look to move into the region on Monday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms for the first day of Fall. We will dry out on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 70s during the first half of the new work week.

Have a Great Thursday!

