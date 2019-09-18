Tigers hit the road against the Indians in division matchup

Detroit Tigers (45-105, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (88-63, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (3-15, 4.77 ERA) Indians: Aaron Civale (3-3, 1.93 ERA)

LINE: Indians -293; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: AL Central opponents Cleveland and Detroit will square off on Wednesday.

The Indians are 45-26 against AL Central opponents. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.73. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.26 ERA.

The Tigers are 20-44 against AL Central Division teams. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .295, last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with a mark of .344. The Indians won the last meeting 7-2. Adam Plutko notched his seventh victory and Oscar Mercado went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Cleveland. Zac Reininger registered his third loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 34 home runs and is batting .280. Jordan Luplow is 6-for-15 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Cabrera leads the Tigers with 133 hits and is batting .283. John Hicks is 4-for-17 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .261 batting average, 6.40 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), Brad Hand: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Tyler Naquin: (knee), Jose Ramirez: (wrist), Jason Kipnis: (wrist), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).

Tigers Injuries: Daniel Stumpf: (elbow), Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.