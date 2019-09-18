Rambo Memorial Health Center offering free health screenings

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Rambo Memorial Health Center is continuing to support the health of the residents in Muskingum County.

Rambo is holding free health screening on Tuesday September 24th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the center. The screenings test blood pressure, oxygen level, a lung function test, and also a cholesterol blood test provided by the Muskingum Respiratory Care Association.

“The cholesterol panels, of course we don’t do those all the time. We are doing this with the help of the Respiratory Care Association as I mentioned. But the cholesterol causes a lot of problems because it’s this waxy build up that gets in your arteries and you can have heart problems, even respiratory problems with it. It’s very important to keep a good count of it and know what your numbers are,” said Director of Rambo Memorial Health Center, Gloria Brown.

Rambo is also reminding everyone flu season is among us, and people are also able to receive flu vaccinations from their clinic on a daily basis. Flu shots are the best way to prevent the flu and the severe illness that goes along with it. Shots are $5 for Muskingum County residents, and $20 for out of the county residents.

“We encourage everyone to get the flu shot. You need to realize you’re not only protecting yourself, but you are protecting everyone around you. The community, your family, and all. So the more shots that we give, the less flu we’ll probably have,” said R.N. at Rambo Memorial Health, Andrea Rutherford.

Rambo is also looking for the community’s support in the November ballot. They have a levy to help them stay in business and continue the programs they have to offer.