AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .336; LeMahieu, New York, .329; Brantley, Houston, .319; Alberto, Baltimore, .314; Devers, Boston, .310; Moncada, Chicago, .310; Merrifield, Kansas City, .305; Bogaerts, Boston, .304; Altuve, Houston, .302; Gurriel, Houston, .302.

RUNS_Betts, Boston, 131; Devers, Boston, 118; Semien, Oakland, 117; Bregman, Houston, 115; Trout, Los Angeles, 110; C.Santana, Cleveland, 105; Bogaerts, Boston, 104; LeMahieu, New York, 104; Villar, Baltimore, 102; Merrifield, Kansas City, 100.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 119; Soler, Kansas City, 109; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 106; Bregman, Houston, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 100; Gurriel, Houston, 100; Cruz, Minnesota, 97; Martinez, Boston, 97.

HITS_Merrifield, Kansas City, 195; LeMahieu, New York, 187; Devers, Boston, 185; Polanco, Minnesota, 179; Brantley, Houston, 175; Semien, Oakland, 175; Bogaerts, Boston, 174; Betts, Boston, 168; J.Abreu, Chicago, 167; Martinez, Boston, 163; Villar, Baltimore, 163.

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 50; Devers, Boston, 50; Betts, Boston, 40; Gurriel, Houston, 40; Benintendi, Boston, 39; Brantley, Houston, 39; Merrifield, Kansas City, 39; Semien, Oakland, 38; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 37; Polanco, Minnesota, 37.

TRIPLES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 10; Dozier, Kansas City, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; M.Smith, Seattle, 9; Gardner, New York, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Semien, Oakland, 7; D.Gordon, Seattle, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; G.Torres, New York, 38; Cruz, Minnesota, 37; Bregman, Houston, 37; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Springer, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.

STOLEN BASES_M.Smith, Seattle, 44; Mondesi, Kansas City, 39; Villar, Baltimore, 35; Andrus, Texas, 28; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; DeShields, Texas, 22; D.Gordon, Seattle, 22; Pham, Tampa Bay, 22; Lindor, Cleveland, 21; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 19-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; G.Cole, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-11; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Miley, Houston, 14-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Paxton, New York, 14-6.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 2.51; G.Cole, Houston, 2.62; Morton, Tampa Bay, 3.16; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.26; Minor, Texas, 3.33; Giolito, Chicago, 3.41; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.58; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 3.64; Miley, Houston, 3.72; Lynn, Texas, 3.77.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, Houston, 292; Verlander, Houston, 283; Bieber, Cleveland, 245; Boyd, Detroit, 228; Giolito, Chicago, 228; Lynn, Texas, 224; Morton, Tampa Bay, 223; Sale, Boston, 218; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 189; Minor, Texas, 188.