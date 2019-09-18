Habitat for Humanity hosting third annual fundraiser

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio is incorporating good food for a good cause.

The third annual Taste of Muskingum County is Habitat for Humanity’s only fundraiser in Muskingum County. It is a chef competition featuring the best local cuisines Muskingum County has to offer. There will also be a live auction with plenty of unique items.

“We’ve seen a lot of success with a fundraiser like this in other counties for Habitat for Humanity. We in Muskingum County have a terrific set of chefs and restaurants that are participating. It made a lot of sense for us to invite them to participate in this event,” said Director of Community Engagement, Melissa Best.

The goal for the fundraiser is to raise $20,000. Best added that all the proceeds from the event stays right in Muskingum County to help Habitat for Humanity build the next safe and affordable house.

“The families that we help greatly appreciate the opportunity for home ownership. A lot of our families have never had the opportunity to own their own home. A lot of them live in sub-standard housing, a lot of them have mice and mold. They’ve never had the opportunity for a safe, decent place to call home that they can afford. So again, it’s really important that we raise this money and help our partnering families,” said Best.

The event will take place on November 7th at Weatherington Woods. For tickets you can visit the Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio website, www.habitatseo.org/tom.