Ex-Ohio state trooper enters plea in son’s accidental death

State
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio state trooper whose 4-year-old son fatally shot himself with an unsecured handgun has been found guilty of a misdemeanor charge.

Thirty-two-year-old Fu Sun entered an Alford plea Tuesday in a Toledo courtroom to a charge of negligent homicide in the death of his son, Evan, in May. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt but acknowledges there’s enough evidence for a conviction.

A felony endangering children charge was dismissed.

Sun graduated from the Ohio State Highway Patrol training academy in April. He resigned from the patrol in mid-June.

Defense attorney Lorin Zaner called the case a sad situation that’s been resolved with a fair resolution.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Associated Press

