WEDNESDAY 9/18:

WEDNESDAY: Mainly Sunny. Warm. High 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Comfortable. Low 57

THURSDAY: Mainly Sunny. Warm. High 82

High pressure will continue to hang around the area Wednesday, bringing mainly sunny skies. Highs will again be above average in the low to mid 80s. Mostly clear skies are expected for tomorrow night as overnight lows look to drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Mainly sunny skies will continue for Thursday as we will nearly see an identical day for weather to Wednesday. Highs will again be in the low 80s.

Slightly warmer air moves into the area for Friday and the weekend. We look to stay dry through the weekend with only a stray shower or storm possible Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

A cold front looks to pass through the area early next week, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms possible for Monday and high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Have a great Wednesday!

