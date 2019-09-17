Ramsey wants out, doesn’t want to be distraction for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Ramsey arrived for the season in the back of an armored truck , sending a clear message to the Jacksonville Jaguars about his worth.

It would be fitting if he departed in a dump truck, assuming the Jaguars (0-2) unload their disgruntled defender.

Without saying why or providing much insight, Ramsey confirmed Tuesday that he wants out of Jacksonville and said he doesn’t want to be a distraction as Jacksonville prepares to host Tennessee (1-1) on Thursday night.

He said his angst has nothing to do with the franchise declining to offer him a contract extension before this season, but hinted that the coaching staff has failed to use him properly.

Ramsey took two shots at Jaguars coach Doug Marrone, saying “I don’t recall” twice when asked about the sideline argument between the two during a 13-12 loss at Houston on Sunday. Marrone uttered the same phrase after the game.

Ramsey’s agent called general manager Dave Caldwell a short time later and requested a trade. The plea became public the following day.

____

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL