Phillies lose Dickerson for season with broken left foot

Sports
Associated Press3

ATLANTA (AP) — Philadelphia outfielder Corey Dickerson will not return this season after an injury to his left foot was determined to be a fracture.

The Phillies placed Dickerson on the 60-day injured list before Tuesday night’s game at Atlanta. He fouled a ball off the foot on Sept. 4 and had not played since Sept. 11. Initial X-rays were negative, so Tuesday’s announcement was a surprise.

Philadelphia acquired Dickerson from Pittsburgh on July 31. He hit .304 overall with 12 homers and 59 RBIs, including .293 with eight homers with the Phillies.

Right-hander Edubray Ramos was reinstated from the 60-day IL. He had been out since July 15 with right shoulder impingement.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
Associated Press

Related Posts

Patriots place tackle Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve

Associated Press

Patriots place tackle Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve

Associated Press

Chiney Ogwumike praisesWNBA security after fan incident

Associated Press