Consumers beware of CBD products

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The CBD popularity is increasing, but in some cases it’s not what it’s marketed to be.

According to an Associated Press investigation, some operators are cashing in on the craze by substituting cheap and illegal synthetic marijuana for natural CBD in vapes and edibles. CBD is legal in the State of Ohio, but regulations around that are still being discussed. Ultimately, consumers should be cautious of what they are buying.

“Let the buyer beware. If there’s money to be made, people are going to go out and make it. There are legitimate companies who are going to provide a legitimate CBD product. And there are companies who are going to be in it solely for the profit and sell something that says it’s CBD but it’s really not,” said CEO of Muskingum Behavioral Health, Steve Carrel.

Carrel said that the false marketing could affect people in negative ways including health issues. Carrel suggested consumers do their research and always read labels.

“Do your research, let the buyer beware. If you see, you’re at the local gas station and there’s CBD oil, look at the company name. Do your research, find out what that company is doing,” he said.

“If it’s legit, go for it. If there’s been stories about them having problems, I would advise staying away from it,” Carrel added.

Consumers should also be aware of the claims CBD helps with a variety of medical conditions that is still yet to be FDA approved.